GMAZ apologises for spelling errors

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe has issued a public apology over a leaked document which contained spelling errors. The spelling errors attracted criticism from the Matabeleland community who felt aggrieved.

The document sought to announce a decentralised mealie meal distribution schedule.

The program is a welcome development which has been hailed by many as a welcome development because it seeks to address the critical shortage of maize meal during the perilious times of Coronavirus.

Read the full statement by the GMAZ Public Relations manager below:

Harare, 11 April, 2020- The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe would like to unreservedly apologize for the document which has some spelling mistakes which is circulating on social media platforms.

We would like to inform the public that the internal document leaked before it was edited.

The spelling mistakes were in all the English, Shona, and Ndebele languages ( documents), and there was not intention whatsoever, to offend any particular grouping. The corrected document is now available. We, however, take the blame given the fact that the leaked and unedited document unintentionally ended up in the public domain and was consumed by innocent citizens.

One again we would like to unreservedly apologize for this unfortunate eventuality.

The decision to announce the maize meal zoning measure was urgent and it was meant for the benefit of our citizens, during the difficult time we are faced with.

Garikai Chaunza

GMAZ media and public relations manager.

0772 594 780.

