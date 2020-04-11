GMAZ apologises for spelling errors
- 6 hours 31 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The document sought to announce a decentralised mealie meal distribution schedule.
The program is a welcome development which has been hailed by many as a welcome development because it seeks to address the critical shortage of maize meal during the perilious times of Coronavirus.
Read the full statement by the GMAZ Public Relations manager below:
Harare, 11 April, 2020- The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe would like to unreservedly apologize for the document which has some spelling mistakes which is circulating on social media platforms.
We would like to inform the public that the internal document leaked before it was edited.The spelling mistakes were in all the English, Shona, and Ndebele languages ( documents), and there was not intention whatsoever, to offend any particular grouping. The corrected document is now available. We, however, take the blame given the fact that the leaked and unedited document unintentionally ended up in the public domain and was consumed by innocent citizens.
One again we would like to unreservedly apologize for this unfortunate eventuality.
The decision to announce the maize meal zoning measure was urgent and it was meant for the benefit of our citizens, during the difficult time we are faced with.
Garikai Chaunza
GMAZ media and public relations manager.
0772 594 780.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles