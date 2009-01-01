Home | World | Africa | WATCH: ZTV sitcom Indlalifa online

THE 13-episode situational comedy (sitcom) Indlalifa (The Heir) which features award-winning local musicians Tebza and Paulla Paloma has moved to spread its tentacles by showcasing its episodes online, ZimTechreview reports.

The sitcom put together by talented local artists is a product of AJV Afriart Entertainment Company in conjunction with ZBC TV. It showcases once a week on ZTV.

The production's writer Jeffrey Sibanda said they have since uploaded two episodes on YouTube.

Sibanda said the sitcom highlighted the lives of Zimbabwean youths in the 21st century.

"We see different themes being brought in a humorous way for the characters to solve such as child abuse, drug abuse, child marriage, unemployment rate, gender-based violence and vuzu parties," he said.

"The main idea of the sitcom is to make people laugh out loud by showing a comic angle of everyday situations in life."

Sibanda said the sitcom had one season and was shot in different parts of the city.

"The production has just one season for now and it will run for 13 weeks every Tuesday," he said.

The production was shot in Bulawayo's Luveve suburb and Matopos Mansion and was produced by Allen Chigumira. It features Paulla Paloma, Prince Luphahla, Tebogo 'Tebza' Moyo, Clinton Ndlovu and Michelle Mabuza.

