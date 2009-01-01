Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwean lawyer to advise IMF managing director

A Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda has been appointed into a group which will advise International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director, Kristalina Georgieva.

The external advisory group will provide perspectives from around the world on policy responses to the impact of the coronavirus.

"Even before the spread of Covid-19 and the dramatic health, economic, and financial disruptions it has brought, IMF members confronted a rapidly evolving world and complex policy issues," Georgieva said in a statement.

"To serve our membership well in this context, we need top-notch input and expertise from the widest range of sources, inside and outside the Fund."

She said the advisory group is compose of "eminent individuals with high-level policy, market, and private sector experience".

Gumbonzvanda will sit in the advisory group with former Nigeria's Finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, (Senior Minister of Singapore and Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore), Kristin Forbes (Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology), former Australia,'s Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and Lord Mark Malloch Brown, former United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

Other members are Feike Sijbesima (Honorary Chair, DSM, Former CEO, Royal DSM) , Raghuram Rajan (University of Chicago professor), Santander group executive chairman Ana Botín, Harvard's professor Carmen Reinhart, Mohamed A. El-Erian (Chief Economic Adviser, Allianz) and Scott Minerd, chief investment officer, Guggenheim Investments.

Writing on microblogging site, Twitter on Friday, Gumbonzvanda said: "Am honoured to join the external advisory group to IMF Managing Director @KGeorgieva, in these challenging times with #COVIDー19. We had our first meeting today. A feminist, justice & human rights values grounded in our community reality inform my work."

