'Mnangagwa will not increase lockdown days'

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not be extending the 21 days lockdown period that is currently operational in Zimbabwe, a Senior government official has revealed.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commissioner Dr. Qhubani Moyo revealed the matter during a social media discussion with one Lucky Tshuma who posted a fake press release alleging that the President had extended the days.

Dr. Moyo jokingly said he will eat his head if the lockdown period is increased.

Said Dr. Moyo, "That is very unlikely. Actually it will not happen! The situation and circumstances are different comrade. This country has leadership and not concocted imaginary posters that are fake. We are busy enjoying our Easter and not concerned about some phantom imagination of an extension of a lockdown. If there is an extension of lockdown in Zimbabwe I will eat my head.Lol!!!"

Adding to Moyo's words Bulawayo Senior lawyer Sindiso Mazibisaa said, "If he extends this lockdown nonsense he has no economy all and faces a voters backlash."

On Tuesday last week Mnangagwa told delegates to a stakeholder meeting that, "I cannot tell you whether at the end of 21 days we will extend the lockdown or not. Let's observe lockdown measures and prevent the spread of the virus."

Zimbabwe's lockdown started on March 30th and is expected to end on April 19th. The country has so far registered three deaths of people that have tested positive for coronavirus.

Mnangagwa told the delegates that the government is set to deploy soldiers during the Easter holidays in an attempt to enforce stay-home regulations.

"Security is going to increase patrols to monitor compliance. There is hope. This situation will not last forever but in the mean time we must be responsible … Families and churches used to gather during Easter but this will not be the same this time as we continue to observe the essential lockdown to contain Covid19. Don't despair." He said.

