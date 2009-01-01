Home | World | Africa | PHOTO: Mnangagwa stops Presidential motorcade to chat with disabled man

President Emmerson Mnangagwa stopped the Presidential motorcade on Sunday to chat to a disabled man who was seated by the roadside.

Mnangagwa who was coming from Chegutu was accompanied by her wife Auxillia Mnangagwa.

He told the man that he would send a wheelchair and other assistance

