PHOTO: Mnangagwa stops Presidential motorcade to chat with disabled man



President Emmerson Mnangagwa stopped the Presidential motorcade on Sunday to chat to a disabled man who was seated by the roadside.

Mnangagwa who was coming from Chegutu was accompanied by her wife Auxillia Mnangagwa.

He told the man that  he would send a wheelchair and other assistance

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

