Home | World | Africa | Chief Ndiweni sings Mugabe's praises

Embattled Nhlambabaloyi Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni has praised the late President Robert Mugabe as a person who respected the role of traditional leaders in the society.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Chief Ndiweni said, "Robert Mugabe understood the dangers of tempering with chieftancys because of his proximity to his maternal uncle, Chief Gutu. Others have not been equally blessed. (sic)"

The post prompted a response by Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwao who said Mugabe came from a royal family but refused to take over the Chieftancy because he had assumed political leadership in the country.

Robert Mugabe understood the dangers of tempering with chieftancys because of his proximity to his maternal uncle,Chief Gutu.Others have not been equally blessed. — Chief Khayisa (@ChiefKhayisa) April 12, 2020

Those are the three branches of the Zvimba people around which the paramount Chieftaincy rotates. They still maintain their individual chieftaincy for the three branches pic.twitter.com/g36YJyV9mI — Patrick Zhuwao (@PatrickZhuwao) April 12, 2020

"His understanding was more out of the fact that chieftaincy of Chidziva branch of Zvimba people was due to Karigamombe family, particularly to Chatunga's offspring of whom he was oldest. He declined it since he was PM but it remained with Karigamombe family."Ndiweni added that Zhuwao had a similar respect for the Chiefs."Thanx for the added information Patrick! Whatever the case his background aided him when interacting with custodians of our culture! I recall to your credit you had a similar demeanour!" He said.

Ndiweni was recently dethroned by the government after it was alleged that he is not the rightful heir to the Ndiweni throne.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...