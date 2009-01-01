Home | World | Africa | 'Tsvangirai's MDC pulled out of MDC Alliance' Hwende says
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 23 minutes ago
The MDC-T which was founded by the later veteran Trade Unionist Morgan Tsvangirai pulled out of the MDC Alliance in 2018, MDC Secretary-General Charlton Hwende has revealed.

Said Hwende, "The MDC of Tsvangirai pulled out and went with Khupe, contested election and got voted by 45,000 I even stood with an MDC-T candidate in 2018."

Hwende said MDC Alliance was a new political party that was formed to contest the 2018 national plebiscite.
"The MDC Alliance, the political party we formed to contest the 2018 Elections was even recognized by the Constitutional Court as a political party. Read for yourself this judgment No CCZ 21/19."

Hwende's statement sought to justify that the MDC he is part of is not the one that the Supreme Court ordered to convene a special congress to elect a substantive leader to replace the late Tsvangirai.

The court recently ordered that the appointment of Chamisa as leader of the then MDC-T was against the party constitution.

