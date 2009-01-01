Home | World | Africa | New York surpasses 10,000 deaths
Thokozani Khupe - G40 deal; juicy details emerge
Soldiers deployed, assault villagers

New York surpasses 10,000 deaths



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has reported 671 news deaths on Easter Sunday, raising the state's death toll to 10,056.The 24-hour death tolls are falling but the figure is still too high, says Cuomo, adding that the dreaded "apex" appears to be more of a "plateau".

The curve - the rate of new infections and deaths - is "basically flat at a horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow", Cuomo says.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 134