Bev exposes Khama Billiat?
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The critic in question accused Bev of spreading HIV/Aids while the dancer responded by implicating Billiat in the conversation.
"Dai ndiine HIVAids dai Khama Billiat achiri kutamba bhora here? (If I was HIV positive, would Khama Billiat still have been playing soccer?)," Bev said, in tone implying she had unprotected sex with the Warriors star at one time.Bev's response implied that if she was HIV positive as widely speculated by her critics, Billiat should also have been HIV positive and his move from Mamelodi Sundowns could not have materialised on medical grounds.
Billiat was recently in the limelight after being stabbed on the wrist by his babe mama with a screw driver for failure to take care of his child sired out of wedlock.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles