Home | World | Africa | Bulawayo has recorded 3 new positive cases of coronavirus

According to the latest information from the Ministry of health, the first woman aged 52 was in direct contact with a 79-year-old white male who recently died from Corona Virus.







The second is a 79-year-old woman who lived in the same complex with the deceased man but denies having come to contact with him.

The third is a 34-year-old woman with no history or travel or known contact with a confirmed case.

This means there is a person positive of the virus and does not know they have it with fears that they will continue spreading it.

All the three women are self isolating at home

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...