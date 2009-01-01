Home | World | Africa | Bulawayo has recorded 3 new positive cases of coronavirus
South Africa army heads to Zimbabwe border after new R1m per km fence gets damaged
Mnangagwa orders hunt for lockdown extension liars

Bulawayo has recorded 3 new positive cases of coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
According to the latest information from the Ministry of health, the first woman aged 52 was in direct contact with a 79-year-old white male who recently died from Corona Virus.

The second is a 79-year-old woman who lived in the same complex with the deceased man but denies having come to contact with him. 

The third is a 34-year-old woman with no history or travel or known contact with a confirmed case. 

This means there is a person positive of the virus and does not know they have it with fears that they will continue spreading it.

All the three women are self isolating at home

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 148