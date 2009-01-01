Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa orders hunt for lockdown extension liars

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has instructed security forces to track individuals behind the false report that his government has extended the 21 day lockdown.

Mnangagwa declared the lockdown that started on 30 March to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Following the extension of the 21 day lockdown by South Africa last week, there has been speculation that Mnangagwa would do the same.

South Africa is Zimbabwe's biggest trade partner.

Some characters went on to spread reports that Mnangagwa had extended the lockdown which he has furiously refuted.

Speaking to State broadcaster ZBC on the Monday evening news, Mnangagwa said his government was yet to decide whether or not to extend the lockdown.

"We have a law that punishes those who peddle fake news and I have ordered investigations into those behind the fake statement," said Mnangagwa.

If found, Mnangagwa said he wants the peddlers of the news to be jailed for a maximum period of 20 years.

"It is bad to peddle falsewoods especially about a President," said Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe has recorded 14 positive cases of coronavirus, three of them resulting in death.

Mnangagwa's government has been accused of suppressing information on the actual statistics of coronavirus infections.

