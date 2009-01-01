BREAKING: Zimbabwe Coronavirus infections rise to 17
- 2 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
According to the report Harare has 7 cases, Bulawayo 5, Mashonaland East 4 and Matabeleland North 1.
The new cases have been classified by the Ministry as follows:
Case #15 is a 34-year-old female resident of Bulawayo. She has no recent history of travel or known contact with a confirmed case. She was referred for assessment by the local Rapid Response Team (RRT) after she was found to have a fever on routine screening. As part of our intensified surveillance, samples were collected for testing. She is stable, with mild disease and is self-isolating at home.
Case #17 is a 79-year-old female resident of Bulawayo who stays in the same gated community where the late, case #11 stayed. She, however, denied any direct contact with the late. She consulted with the local RRT presenting with a history of cough and difficulty in breathing. Again, the RRT visited her at home for assessment and collected samples for testing. Currently, she is self-isolating at home, with moderate disease.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles