BREAKING: Zimbabwe Coronavirus infections rise to 17

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has reported that the country has record 17 cases of Coronavirus infections and 3 deaths.

According to the report Harare has 7 cases, Bulawayo 5, Mashonaland East 4 and Matabeleland North 1.

The new cases have been classified by the Ministry as follows:



Case #15 is a 34-year-old female resident of Bulawayo. She has no recent history of travel or known contact with a confirmed case. She was referred for assessment by the local Rapid Response Team (RRT) after she was found to have a fever on routine screening. As part of our intensified surveillance, samples were collected for testing. She is stable, with mild disease and is self-isolating at home.

Case #16 is a 52-year-old female resident of Bulawayo, who was a direct contact of the late, case #11. She consulted with the local RRT presenting with a 3-day history of headache. The RRT visited her at home for assessment and collected samples for testing. She is stable, with mild disease and is self-isolating at home.

Case #17 is a 79-year-old female resident of Bulawayo who stays in the same gated community where the late, case #11 stayed. She, however, denied any direct contact with the late. She consulted with the local RRT presenting with a history of cough and difficulty in breathing. Again, the RRT visited her at home for assessment and collected samples for testing. Currently, she is self-isolating at home, with moderate disease.

