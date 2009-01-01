Home | World | Africa | Macron extends France's lockdown to 11 May
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a widely expected extension to the country's lockdown. Restrictions will now be kept in place until 11 May.It comes at a time when France's coronavirus epidemic is showing signs of slowing down.

"Hope is coming back but nothing is certain", he said.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

