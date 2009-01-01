Home | World | Africa | CIO operative robbed at gunpoint
CIO operative robbed at gunpoint



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 56 minutes ago
A Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) based in Concession, Mashonaland Central province was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by  Harare robbers.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts Elisha Manhanga (53) of 34 Tait avenue Hilside, Harare pleaded not guilty to armed robbery charge before Bindura magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday.

Ndokera remanded him in custody to April 22.

The state alleged Manhanga together with his accomplices who are still at large on October 19 last year pounced on a Concession resident who is not mentioned in state papers  armed with  a pistol, two axes and iron bars.

The robbers fired two warning shots while outside before breaking  into the house and assaulted the complaint all over the body before harassing his wife and children.

They stole money,3empty jelly cans,a laptop,a digital camera, mobile phones and stormed outside where they deflated tryres of the complanaint's three cars before fleeing.

Manhanga was arrested on April 9 following a tip off.

Samson Chamunorwa represented the state.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

