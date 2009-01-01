Home | World | Africa | High Court orders government to test all public transport drivers for Coronavirus

MDC Vice President Tendai has obtained an order that seeks to force the government to set up decentralized testing centres which are fully equipped.

The order also compels the state to roll out mass testing all over the country.

The following demands were obtained by consent from the state:

High Court has issued an interim order compelling the respondents to do the following with immediate effect

1. Provide ALL health professionals working in all public health institutions with adequate PPE

2. Screen and test health workers for COVID-19

3. Conduct mass screening for COVID-19, including door to door tests to detect asymptomatic individuals

4. Screen and test all public transport drivers, security officers enforcing the lockdown and provide them with PPE

5. Roll out nationwide training programs for all health workers on COVID-19 management protocols

6. Decentralized COVID19 treatment. Establish appropriately equipped quarantine and isolation facilities in all provinces, district hospitals and designated airports and port of entry

7. All health facilities are equipped with enough supportive medication for both frontline practitioners and patients

