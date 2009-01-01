High Court orders government to test all public transport drivers for Coronavirus
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The order also compels the state to roll out mass testing all over the country.
The following demands were obtained by consent from the state:
[embedded content]
High Court has issued an interim order compelling the respondents to do the following with immediate effect
1. Provide ALL health professionals working in all public health institutions with adequate PPE2. Screen and test health workers for COVID-19
3. Conduct mass screening for COVID-19, including door to door tests to detect asymptomatic individuals
4. Screen and test all public transport drivers, security officers enforcing the lockdown and provide them with PPE
5. Roll out nationwide training programs for all health workers on COVID-19 management protocols
6. Decentralized COVID19 treatment. Establish appropriately equipped quarantine and isolation facilities in all provinces, district hospitals and designated airports and port of entry
7. All health facilities are equipped with enough supportive medication for both frontline practitioners and patients
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles