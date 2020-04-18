Home | World | Africa | Chamisa instructs Zimbabweans to clap hands 40 times on Independence day

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has urged Zimbabweans to clap their hands 40 times on Independence as a sign of what he termed: clap for change.

Zimbabweans turns 40 years on 18 April 2020.

Said Chamisa, "Life begins at 40. On 18 April Zim turns 40. It's a milestone with a dream shattered by the hurt & pain from tyranny, violence, corruption and stolen elections. Wherever you are on the day at 6pm, rekindle the dream and clap 40 times for change. The New is coming!"

Chamisa's statements caused some social media users to accuse him of being the brains behind the suffering of the people of Zimbabwe.

Life begins @ 40. On 18 April Zim turns 40. It's a milestone with a dream shattered by the hurt & pain from tyranny, violence, corruption & stolen elections. Wherever you are on the day at 6pm, rekindle the dream & clap 40 times for change. The New is coming! #ZimAt40Clap4Change — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 14, 2020

"We are not defined by falsehoods contrived by our perennial skeptics, cynics and naysayers. We are led and defined by rules, rule of law and constitutionalism. Hatiitiswe tinoita toga! Let's get the job done. Zimbabwe is too richly resourced to be this underdeveloped!" Chamisa responded.

Zimbabwe's Independence came on 18 April 1980 after the racist Ian Douglas Smith regime and the black nationalist movement led by Joshua Nkomo and Robert Mugabe agree to reconcile their differences during the Lancaster House talks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...