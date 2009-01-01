Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe 40th Independence a shattered dream - Chamisa

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says the Zimbabwean 40th Independence dream has been shattered by Zanu-PF tyranny, violence and corruption.

The country celebrates 40 years of Independence on Saturday but the youthful opposition leader feels there is little to celebrate due to the Zanu-PF government's maladministration.

Chamisa called on Zimbabweans to clap 40 times on Saturday to rekindle the dream of change.

"Life begins at 40. On 18 April Zim turns 40. It's a milestone with a dream shattered by the hurt and pain from tyranny, violence, corruption and stolen elections. Wherever you are on the day at 6pm, rekindle the dream and clap 40 times for change. The New is coming! #ZimAt40Clap4Change," said Chamisa.

Chamisa contested Zanu-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2018 elections and accuses his rival of manipulating the polls in his favour.

He has also accused Mnangagwa of failing to manage Zimbabwe's ailing economy leading to the suffering of millions of people. The opposition leader has said instead the Mnangagwa administration has continued to trample on the rights of the people by committing human rights abuses among other ills.

Chamisa called for concerted efforts to remove Zanu-PF from power adding, "Let's get the job done. Zimbabwe is too richly resourced to be this underdeveloped."

