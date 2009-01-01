Home | World | Africa | Sandton: A red zone for coronavirus in South Africa

The South African National Department of Health has told the parliamentary health portfolio committee that Sandton, Randburg, Bedfordview are the hardest hit areas affected by the deadly Coronavirus in Gauteng.

Sandton is the richest square mile in Africa.

Some social media users have attributed the statistics to the fact that only Sandton residents could afford the expensive testing fee that was being charged by laboratories.

Currently, the South African government is rolling up mass testing in various areas.

Meanwhile, South African media has reported that Mediclinic Morningside staff in Sandton are demanding transparency from their employers after about 12 employees, including seven health-care workers, tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes a week after Netcare St Augustine's Hospital in Durban was shut down because 66 people, including staff and patients, tested positive for Covid-19 and five people died.

The Mediclinic cases come as South Africa on Monday confirmed 2 272 cases and 27 deaths from the respiratory disease. Gauteng, as the epicentre of South Africa's outbreak, has 865 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 587.

A staff member at the hospital, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Star a theatre nurse allegedly had coronavirus symptoms after a caesarean section on a patient last week.



"After the C-section the patient got transferred to the post-natal unit but one nurse presented with symptoms and got sick, and that's when they decided to test everybody. When they tested the mother and the baby, they found both tested positive," she said.

Dr Stefan Smuts, chief clinical officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa, confirmed that after a staff member tested positive for the virus more than 100 potential contacts were tested, with the majority showing negative results.

"Twelve staff members have tested positive, seven are health-care workers. The staff members are all in isolation and will remain so until they have fully recovered," Smuts said, adding tall contacts were being monitored and isolation protocols applied.

