BREAKING: Coronavirus person recovers in Zimbabwe...as cases rise to 18

The Ministry of Health has reported that one of the Coronavirus patients has tested negative after the health officials tested two samples within 24 hours.

In a statement on Tuesday the Ministry said, "The Ministry would like to advise the nation that one of the cases was confirmed as recovered after testing negative for COVID-19 on two samples collected at least 24 hours apart.

"According to World Health Organisation guidelines, patients with mild confirmed COVID-19 who are cared for at home, must test negative twice, using PCR, on samples collected at least 24 hours apart, before they are released from home isolation."

The ministry also announced that Coronavirus cases have risen from 17 on Monday to 18 on Tuesday. The latest case is from Harare.

"Today, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 53 samples, and one was positive for COVID-19. More details to follow. Additionally, the National TB Reference Laboratory in Bulawayo tested 8 samples, and all were negative for COVID-19.

"Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has eighteen confirmed cases, including three deaths."

