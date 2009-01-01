Home | World | Africa | Soldier jailed for stealing from Mugabe coup announcer
Soldier jailed for stealing from Mugabe coup announcer



A SOLDIER was yesterday slapped with a 10-month prison term for stealing eight bags of cement at Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo's residence.

Naboth Muzvare, 28, pleaded guilty to theft charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova yesterday.

He was ordered to pay $2 000 fine or spend five months in jail, the other five months were suspended on condition that Muzvare does not commit a similar offence within five years.

Muzvare's accomplices Raphael Hwenjere, 29, Peace Perire, 27, and Desmond Chiwarire, 27, whom he had hired for transportation of the cement were released on $350 bail each and remanded to May 5 for trial.

