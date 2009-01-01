Soldier jailed for stealing from Mugabe coup announcer

Naboth Muzvare, 28, pleaded guilty to theft charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova yesterday.
He was ordered to pay $2 000 fine or spend five months in jail, the other five months were suspended on condition that Muzvare does not commit a similar offence within five years.
Muzvare's accomplices Raphael Hwenjere, 29, Peace Perire, 27, and Desmond Chiwarire, 27, whom he had hired for transportation of the cement were released on $350 bail each and remanded to May 5 for trial.
