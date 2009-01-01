Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?
- 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A small family of twenty in their modest dwellings in the sprawling neighbourhood of Epworth and Hopley in Harare must not leave their houses so we can defeat Covid-19 but surprise, surprise, a whole Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliner with presumably corona 'fortified or coated' passengers land in Harare to spread 'bad news and death'. How can we win the battle let alone the war?
Are the badly affected developed countries on a warpath to bring the pandemic to Africa, cause annihilation and cart away the much coveted resources including the well and amply imbued damsels? If one may ask, why are we allowing incoming passengers from the most affected countries when we are better off and safer without them? Why visit us now when all along Africa and Zimbabwe were the damned ones?
Why is it that of the 32 passengers ex-UK, two are said to have been whisked away to safe or unsafe zones? May be for spawning the Coronavirus and killing for easy 'sweet land' repossession.
If lockdown is good for Zimbabwe then it must be equally good for the UK, why unlock travellers to little of little means then cry 'wolf, wolf', is that good?
Was slavery not enough, four hundred years of free labour and free - God knows what? Now they have come for the kill, dropping chocolates from the aircraft door and virus laden packages from the other door. What is our crime, Africa's crime? Is being in Africa a crime, if so but according to who?
Now the world believes the unfolding tragedy was man made by, may be madmen.
I kill your son, buy the coffin and cry louder than the bereaved. Sheer hypocrisy. Possibly they are not their brothers' keeper. Let Londoners stay there till the coast is clear. OMG!
Thomas Tondo Murisa. Locked down - Chinehasha.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles