Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 36 minutes ago
Zimbabwe has lost another nurse based in the United Kingdom, Gladys Nyemba due to COVID-19, according to sources in that country.

Sister Nyemba passed away on Tuesday afternoon in Nottingham.

Nyemba was in the National Health Services (NHS) and is reported to have contracted the deadly virus while in the course of duty.

She becomes the fourth if not fifth Zimbabwean working in UK's NHS to succumb to the global pandemic sparking fears that more Zimbabweans working in the Western country could be infected.

