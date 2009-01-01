Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers
Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19
Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has gain hogged controversy after a video clashing with a police officer has surfaced online.

The video footage shows Mliswa exchanging heated words with a police officer accusing them of failing to do their work at a certain supermarket.

Commenting on the video, Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Mayor Justice Wadyajena said, "Watch Hon Temba Mliswa abuse a member of the police and threaten to have him transferred while abusing the names of the President and CGP Matanga. Control your emotions like an ADULT and speak to Officers with dignity! You can't go through life screaming at everyone. What a CLOWN!"

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

