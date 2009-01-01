WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

The video footage shows Mliswa exchanging heated words with a police officer accusing them of failing to do their work at a certain supermarket.
Commenting on the video, Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Mayor Justice Wadyajena said, "Watch Hon Temba Mliswa abuse a member of the police and threaten to have him transferred while abusing the names of the President and CGP Matanga. Control your emotions like an ADULT and speak to Officers with dignity! You can't go through life screaming at everyone. What a CLOWN!"
Watch the video below:
[embedded content]
