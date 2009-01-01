Home | World | Africa | Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

Namibian borders will remain closed and a partial lockdown in force for a further two-and-a-half weeks until May 4 as part of new strict measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Hage Geingob said on Tuesday.

The sparsely populated southwest African country of under 3 million people has 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with no report of new infections for the past week.

Several countries in the region including Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana have announced lockdowns.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has not yet announced whether, like neighbouring South Africa, it will extend its lockdown beyond 19 April.

Mnangagwa has threatened a jail term of up to 20 years to the author of a statement, purporting to bear his signature, that said the lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak had been extended.

Mnangagwa, who was speaking at his farm after touring Gweru city in central Zimbabwe, told state broadcaster ZBC on Tuesday that the statement, which circulated on social media last week and was immediately denied by the government, was fake.

Mnangagwa announced a 21-day lockdown on March 30, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

All citizens were ordered to stay at home, except for essential movements related to seeking health services or the purchase of food, among others.

Authorities in the landlocked African country have confirmed three deaths and 17 COVID-19 cases so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

National police spokesman Paul Nyathi said more than 5,000 people had been arrested for leaving their homes without permission.

Mnangagwa said his cabinet would meet this week to decide whether to end, adjust or extend the 21-day lockdown.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...