Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing
PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved
White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 31 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Zimbabwe has unveiled its plan for mass testing that aims to examine at least 33,000 suspected coronavirus cases by the end of the month.

The ministry of health said it had tested 665 people by Tuesday.

The country has so far confirmed 18 cases of coronavirus.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said the mass testing will combine polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - using swabs to collect mucous and saliva samples for testing - as well as using a tuberculosis diagnostic tool approved for Covid-19 testing.

He said Zimbabwe had about 167 of the diagnostic tools and has ordered thousands of cartridges.

The government will prioritise testing for those with flu symptoms, pneumonia, fever, the aged, those with underlying conditions, those who worked during the lockdown, medical and government personnel.

Zimbabwe is in a partial lockdown which is due to end on Sunday.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169