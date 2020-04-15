Home | World | Africa | WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post
WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 41 minutes ago
South African media has reported that more soldiers have been deployed to the Beitbridge border post after vandals destroyed parts of the fence.

The fence was erected to prevent people from crossing the border as part of South Africa's attempts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Public works minister Patricia de Lille said on Monday, "With regard to the Beitbridge border fence which DPWI [department of public works and infrastructure] is erecting and criminal elements damaging the fence: I am investigating this matter. The contractor has increased security personnel. The Defence Force has also deployed soldiers to patrol the border."

Watch the video below:

More soldiers have been deployed to the Beitbridge border post after vandals destroyed parts of the fence. The fence was erected to prevent people crossing the border as part of South Africa's attempts to curb the spread of coronavirus. Newzroom's @HitekaniMag has more details. pic.twitter.com/PCv5w9AZj7

— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) April 15, 2020

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
