WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post
- 41 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The fence was erected to prevent people from crossing the border as part of South Africa's attempts to curb the spread of coronavirus.In a series of tweets, Public works minister Patricia de Lille said on Monday, "With regard to the Beitbridge border fence which DPWI [department of public works and infrastructure] is erecting and criminal elements damaging the fence: I am investigating this matter. The contractor has increased security personnel. The Defence Force has also deployed soldiers to patrol the border."
Watch the video below:
More soldiers have been deployed to the Beitbridge border post after vandals destroyed parts of the fence. The fence was erected to prevent people crossing the border as part of South Africa's attempts to curb the spread of coronavirus. Newzroom's @HitekaniMag has more details. pic.twitter.com/PCv5w9AZj7— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) April 15, 2020
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles