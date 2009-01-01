Home | World | Africa | Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

Scores of mourners at Glendale, Mashonaland Central province cemetery defied social distancing today there by prompting police provincial boss to visit them.

Assistant Commissioner Mavhuto Maseko visited the cemetery after being advised that people were defying the social distancing order and warned them to comply.

When Bulawayo24 arrived on the scene the mourners were not moved the presence of the police boss and continued with their burial proceedings.

Some of the mourners said they will only comply if the military comes because not police.

"We do not accept orders from police we are only afraid of the soldiers (ana mukoma) because they beat," shouted one of the mourners.

Soldiers are allegedly beating up people in Guruve who are defying the total lockdown

