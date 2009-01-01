Home | World | Africa | Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery
Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19
Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 32 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Two knife weilding teenagers were arraigned before a Concession magistrate Ruth Moyo yesterday after robbing a pedestrian.

Terence Mangove (19) and Walter Chadiwa were remanded in custody to April 31.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura alleged that on March 29 the duo together with their accomplice who is still at large pounced on Lydiaus Mukombwa (28) at Doxford farm,Mazowe while holding knives.

Mangove pointed his knife at Mukombwa's neck and threatened to kill the complanaint before robbing his ZW$5000  and his black satchel.

The suspects manhandled the complaint and pushed him on the ground before running away.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 188