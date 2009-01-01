Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery
- 2 hours 32 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Two knife weilding teenagers were arraigned before a Concession magistrate Ruth Moyo yesterday after robbing a pedestrian.
Terence Mangove (19) and Walter Chadiwa were remanded in custody to April 31.Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura alleged that on March 29 the duo together with their accomplice who is still at large pounced on Lydiaus Mukombwa (28) at Doxford farm,Mazowe while holding knives.
Mangove pointed his knife at Mukombwa's neck and threatened to kill the complanaint before robbing his ZW$5000 and his black satchel.
The suspects manhandled the complaint and pushed him on the ground before running away.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 188