Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare
- 2 hours 52 minutes ago
At around 13oohrs on Wednesday Keith posted that, "I am terribly ill. High temperature, sore throat and feeling weak."
His post was inundated with comments from his followers wishing him a speedy recovery and some advising him to take certain medication.After a few hours, Keith assured his followers that he had contacted the Coronavirus hotline and they cleared him of the sickness.
"I rang the COVID-19 hotline. What an efficient service it offers. I basically outlined my symptoms which are: Sore throat, High Temp and feeling a bit weak. After a string of questions from the operator, she reiterated that (1) I have not travelled to any high risk area (2) I have no known contact trace (3) I have no breathing difficulties, nor any pneumonia symptoms. As a result she concluded that it's merely a cold I am experiencing. She advised me to either visit my General Practitioner or the Pharmacist.
"Dashed to Ruimsig Medical Centre and I had my temperature checked and they tell me it's normal 36,1 degrees and BP is normal too. I am now getting flu medication at Clicks, Featherbrooke Village then return home. Apologies if my earlier post alarmed any of you. I was worried too." Keith said.
