LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa held a special address to the
nation on Wednesday. His speech was centered on giving hope to the nation as
Zimbabweans are passing through the rough days of the deadly Coronavirus.
He also gave a policy trajectory that Zimbabwe must take.
Watch the video below:
