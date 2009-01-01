Home | World | Africa | LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed
Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status
EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 58 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
THE zonal maize meal distribution which was scheduled for today in some retail outlets in areas such as Mabvuku, Tafara and Epworth in Harare has been postponed due to a number of challenges such as delays in payment by retailers and the expiry of some retail licences among others.

Some operating retail licences allegedly expired on March 31 due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) was ready to deliver 600 tonnes of subsidised maize meal in Harare, in areas such as Epworth, Mabvuku and Tafara according to the zonal distribution.

In an interview, GMAZ chairperson Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said the postponement of the maize-meal delivery was necessitated by the delay in payments by retailers.

"Some retailers are still making their payments to millers to access their share. Everything will start from payments before millers deliver the mealie-meal. We want payment upfront. In some instances, we are having some informal traders who want to make payment, but we are saying we cannot give to those without operating licences. We can't give informal traders subsidised mealie-meal," said Mr Musarara.

A 10 kg of subsidised roller meal is selling at $70.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 179