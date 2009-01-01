Home | World | Africa | Vendors most affected by lockdown - ZimVac report

Urban households involved in the informal sector like petty trade and vending are likely to be hard-hit by the 21-day lockdown declared by government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to a latest report by the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) the households are likely to incur revenue losses during the lockdown since they have totally shutdown their operations as they are not within the essential service.

"As such, these households are likely to totally lose all potential revenue or income for the duration of the lockdown and at the same time they are also negatively affected by the price increases.

"In addition, the results revealed that of the urban households that are most likely to be affected by the lockdown, i.e., own business, vendors and petty traders, the most vulnerable are female headed households participating in vending and petty trade and also those headed by less educated and mono-spousal heads," said the report.

"Furthermore, the results indicate that lower levels of education are statistically related to higher propensity of the household engaging in vending and also in petty trade as the most important sources of income."

The report said Harare province is associated with increased household propensity to engage in vending as the most important source of household income than all the other provinces.

"On the other hand, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central and Masvingo provinces have higher likelihood of households citing petty trade as the most important source of income. In addition, mono-spousal (household head not married, divorced or separated, widowed) households are more likely to cite petty trade as the most important source of income," said the report.

ZimVac recommended that social protection be considered for the most vulnerable households and those with high likelihood to be impacted by the lockdown, which include households engaged in petty trade, vending and in own business.

"The provision of social protection will assist these urban households to respond better to the negative effects of the lockdown on their livelihoods. In particular, it is recommended that the criterion for identifying the urban households to support or consider for social protection give priority to households' dependent on, (i) vending and (ii) petty trade," said the report.

"Furthermore, for households engaged in vending and petty trade, special consideration should be for female headed households and mono-spousal headed households (household head not married, divorced or separated, widowed). It is also recommended that urban households engaged in own business be considered for some form of compensation as there is an increased likelihood that their businesses will be greatly affected."

