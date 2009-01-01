Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre
- 5 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
This brings to 10 the total of positive coronavirus cases in Bulawayo while Harare has 8.
In an update, Ministry of Health said out of 23 samples tested in Bulawayo, five tested positive.
The Ministry said all the five cases were a result of local transmission but did not devulge the source.
Recently Local Government minister July Moyo said positive coronavirus cases in Bulawayo would spell disaster as the city does not have any ready facilities to admit the patients.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles