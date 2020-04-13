Home | World | Africa | Bulawayo Mayor urges Coronavirus GoFundMe fundraisers to remit the money

Bulawayo Mayor His Worship Solomon Madlala Mguni has urged the organizers of different GoFundMe to remit the funds they had been sourcing so that Bulawayo can be able to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Said Mguni, "We now top the list. Bulawayo now the epicentre of Covid 19. We are in trouble. We call upon those who have been crowd funding for Bulawayo in and out of Zimbabwe to remit the proceeds so that we up our tracing and testing of our people. Government and the city can no longer go it alone."

According to world reports, to date, more than two million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 125 000 deaths have been reported globally.

There has been a number of fundraising initiatives that have been initiated by mainly Zimbabweans in diaspora.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said the National TB Reference Laboratory in Bulawayo tested 23 samples, and five were positive for COVID-19. All five cases were due to local transmission.

According to the Ministry one Case #18 reported that 44-year-old male resident of Harare who returned from the United Kingdom on the 13th of April 2020.

On arrival, he had no signs or symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and was therefore put on mandatory quarantine at one of the designated quarantine centres. As part of our intensified surveillance for COVID-19, the local Rapid Response Team collected samples from all returning residents at this quarantine centre.

He was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 , yesterday and has since been relocated to Wilkins Hospital for isolation and treatment. He is stable, with mild disease.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...