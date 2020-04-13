Home | World | Africa | Bulawayo Mayor urges Coronavirus GoFundMe fundraisers to remit the money
Zimbabwe to start phasing out use of US dollars at the end of 2022
Binga flood victims getting more help from donors than from govt

Bulawayo Mayor urges Coronavirus GoFundMe fundraisers to remit the money



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Bulawayo Mayor His Worship Solomon Madlala Mguni has urged the organizers of different GoFundMe to remit the funds they had been sourcing so that Bulawayo can be able to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Said Mguni, "We now top the list. Bulawayo now the epicentre of Covid 19. We are in trouble. We call upon those who have been crowd funding for Bulawayo in and out of Zimbabwe to remit the proceeds so that we up our tracing and testing of our people. Government and the city can no longer go it alone."

According to world reports, to date, more than two million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 125 000 deaths have been reported globally.

There has been a number of fundraising initiatives that have been initiated by mainly Zimbabweans in diaspora.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said the National TB Reference Laboratory in Bulawayo tested 23 samples, and five were positive for COVID-19. All five cases were due to local transmission.

According to the Ministry one Case #18 reported that  44-year-old male resident of Harare who returned from the United Kingdom on the 13th of April 2020.

On arrival, he had no signs or symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and was therefore put on mandatory quarantine at one of the designated quarantine centres. As part of our intensified surveillance for COVID-19, the local Rapid Response Team collected samples from all returning residents at this quarantine centre.

He was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 , yesterday and has since been relocated to Wilkins Hospital for isolation and treatment. He is stable, with mild disease.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 166