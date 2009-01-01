Binga flood victims getting more help from donors than from govt
He blamed the government for taking too long to respond to the villagers calls when the floods occurred and after they suffered the damages."Firstly it's because we have said that they took their time to provide temporary shelter, they only responded a month after with tents. That is alien to us because the government should have been the first to reach out to prove to us that we matter," Sibanda said.
Sibanda appealed to each legislator to donate a bag of cement and the roofing sheets to the affected villagers.
He lamented that the outbreak of Covid-19 will affect the progress on the villagers.
