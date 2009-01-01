Home | World | Africa | Makokoba suburb needs urgent renewal
Binga flood victims getting more help from donors than from govt
Struggles for subsidised mealie meal order of each day in Zim: MP

Makokoba suburb needs urgent renewal



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Makokoba suburb needs urgent renewal  of its environment is its has to be always ready to deal with possible disease outbreaks.

This was revealed by Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni after touring the suburb on Wednesday.

"With area councillor for Ward 7; Shadreck Sibanda. We toured Makokoba suburb after witnessing Caritas Zimbabwe donate food hampers to disadvantaged residents of this old suburb. We checked on the responsiveness of the suburb to the national lockdown and the threats of Covid 19," Mguni said.

"The tour revealed the urgent need for urban renewal of Makokoba and its environs. Covid 19 is now with us and it is real."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 166