Home | World | Africa | Struggles for subsidised mealie meal order of each day in Zim: MP
Makokoba suburb needs urgent renewal
Chinese doctors head to Africa to join Covid-19 fight

Struggles for subsidised mealie meal order of each day in Zim: MP



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
MDC legislator for Bulawayo East Ilos Nyoni has lamented that the struggles for access to the subsidized mealie meal is the order of each day for the citizens at a time when the nation is under lockdown.

Zimbabwe is under lockdown for 21 days as a measure to curb the spread of Covid 19.

"Mealie meal queues to access subsidized mealie meal is the order of the day in Bulawayo am sure in other parts of the country as well," Nyoni said.

"It is clear that people are not observing the 1 metre social distance and have no face masks to limit their chances of infection by the Covid 19 virus. If nothing is done about these food shortages we are fighting a loosing battle as a country against this deadly corona virus."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 166