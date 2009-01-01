Home | World | Africa | Struggles for subsidised mealie meal order of each day in Zim: MP

MDC legislator for Bulawayo East Ilos Nyoni has lamented that the struggles for access to the subsidized mealie meal is the order of each day for the citizens at a time when the nation is under lockdown.

Zimbabwe is under lockdown for 21 days as a measure to curb the spread of Covid 19.

"Mealie meal queues to access subsidized mealie meal is the order of the day in Bulawayo am sure in other parts of the country as well," Nyoni said.

"It is clear that people are not observing the 1 metre social distance and have no face masks to limit their chances of infection by the Covid 19 virus. If nothing is done about these food shortages we are fighting a loosing battle as a country against this deadly corona virus."

