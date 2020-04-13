Home | World | Africa | Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases
FULL TEXT: Nelson Chamisa's state of the nation address
Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Ministry of Health has announced that Bulawayo province had a 100% increase in positive coronavirus cases within 24 hours.

In a statement issued on  Wednesday the Ministry said:

To date, more than two million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 125 000 deaths have been reported globally.

The National Microbiology Reference Laboratory today tested 28 samples (Harare - 23, Mashonaland East - 3, Mutare -1 and Masvingo- 1) and all were negative for COVID-19.

Additionally, the National TB Reference Laboratory in Bulawayo tested 23 samples, and five were positive for COVID-19. All five cases were due to local transmission. More details to follow.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has twenty-three confirmed cases, including three deaths.

Case #18 reported yesterday is a 44-year-old male resident of Harare who returned from the United Kingdom on the 13th of April 2020.

On arrival, he had no signs or symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and was therefore put on mandatory quarantine at one of the designated quarantine centres. As part of our intensified surveillance for COVID-19, the local Rapid Response Team collected samples from all returning residents at this quarantine centre.

He was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 , yesterday and has since been relocated to Wilkins Hospital for isolation and treatment. He is stable, with mild disease.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 166