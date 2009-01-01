Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe Embassy to assist those who want to leave South Africa

The Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa has sent a circular to the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa offering to assist those who are willing to return home as the world is battling to contain the deadly coronavirus.

A letter seen by this publication said, "The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the Republic of South Africa in Pretoria and its Consulates in Cape Town and Johannesburg wishes to advise members of the community that the Government of the Republic of South Africa allows for the voluntary, orderly repatriation of foreign nationals to their countries of origin during the lockdown period.

"The Embassy is liaising with Head Office in Harare on the possibility of such an eventuality. Zimbabwe borders remain open to allow for the return of citizens and permanent residents even during the lockdown

period."

The Embassy further said those who willfully leave South Africa, will be quarantined once they arrive in the country.

"Citizens and permanent residents who choose to exercise the option of returning to Zimbabwe during the lockdown period are expected to go into compulsory quarantine for a period of 21 days (three weeks)."

The letter urged Zimbabweans to continue observing the lockdown regulations that were pronounced by South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

" We want to thank you for observing the laws of the host country, more importantly, the regulations pertaining to movement and gatherings during the lockdown period.

"We urge you to continue on the same trajectory and stay at home during the remainder of the lockdown period. It has come to the attention of Embassy and Consulates that some members of our community are facing challenges which may make their continued stay in the country uncomfortable."

In an interview with this publication Spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi said, "We would recommend that those currently on lockdown is South Africa stay put until the lockdown is lifted. Movement increases the chances of spreading the virus. However since the Zimbabwe government will place any repatriates on a 21-day quarantine, perhaps those who are merely on visits here could take this path and liaise with the Consulate and Embassy for repatriation.

We have confirmed this information to be correct and carefully managed repatriation has been assured. However, we have heard reports that paint a gloomy picture on the state of the facilities where quarantine will take place back home and call upon the government to ensure these places at the very least can have adequate food supplies. Most of those wishing to repatriate are of low means of income and some of their motivations to go back home is their incapacity to feed themselves and pay rent here."

