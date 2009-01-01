Suspected Covid-19 case in Chinhoyi
Samples have been taken for testing and results have not yet been finalised.
Mashonaland West provincial medical director Dr Wenceslaus Nyamayaro confirmed the development saying it was only a precautionary measure.
"I can confirm that a man has been detained at Mzari Clinic isolation centre after he was screened and presented symptoms related to Covid-19 only as a precautionary measure as some conditions such as malaria present with almost similar symptoms.
"The case is undergoing further management while only test results will be conclusive on what we are dealing with," said Dr Nyamayaro.
The country has to date recorded 23 cases with no cases reported in Mashonaland West province.
