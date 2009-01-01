Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe Defence Forces join corona war

THE government will enlist the services of security forces and private hospitals as it moves to test tens of thousands of people nationally for the lethal coronavirus in the coming weeks.

The chief director for preventive services in the ministry of Health, Gibson Mhlanga, confirmed to local daily newspaper that the government would comply with the High Court ruling, which among other things ordered door-to-door testing for Covid-19.

"We should immediately start to roll out our plan which we have already enunciated. We are also going to involve private hospitals and uniformed forces in the efforts.

"We now have rapid testing kits and we have since sent them to our provincial medical directors countrywide, and they should soon reach all our central and district hospitals.

"We will use those and if they run out … we are still sourcing for more," Mhlanga said.

This comes as the government has also said that it will introduce compulsory testing of people with influenza-like symptoms, as well as for people who are over 60 years old known to have underlying medical conditions, among a raft of new measures that were announced ahead of this week's High Court ruling.

It also comes as authorities have targeted to test nearly 40 000 people this month alone, as they race to beat the looming winter season — a time during which the virus is believed to thrive the most.

