Mugabe's under paid guard jailed
Elia Chombe (18) of Doxford farm,Mazowe pleaded guilty to stealing a laptop and a solar battery worth Zw10 000.
The magistrate suspended 4 months on condition of good behaviour and the remaining 8 months were commuted to community service at Chiromo primary school.
He told the magistrate that he committed the offence out of hunger as he is under paid.
"Your worship l wanted to sell these things l stole because l am under paid l get $330 salary through Ecocash and it is not enough to feed my family," pleaded Chombe.
Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on April 13 Chombe unlawful entered into a room at Gushungo Dairy farm,Mazowe through a window and stole an HP laptop and a solar battery.
Chombe was arrested on his way to Bindura with his loot where he intended to sell the goods.
