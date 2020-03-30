Police arrest 7 385 people during lockdown

In a statement issued on Thursday the police said, "The ZRP confirms that since the onset of the national lock-down which commenced on 30/3/20, a total of 7385 people have been arrested for violating national lock-down measures through contravening section 4 (1) (c) of SI 83/20, section 4 (1) (a) of SI 83/20 section 5 (1) of SI 83/20 and the Miscellaneous Offences Act."The police have urged members of the public to continue taking heed of Government lockdown measures to enable security services to maintain law and order effectively.
