Police arrest 7 385 people during lockdown

The Zimbabwe Republic says its officers have arrested more than 7 000 citizens who have broken the lockdown regulations.

In a statement issued on Thursday the police said, "The ZRP confirms that since the onset of the national lock-down which commenced on 30/3/20, a total of 7385 people have been arrested for violating national lock-down measures through contravening section 4 (1) (c) of SI 83/20, section 4 (1) (a) of SI 83/20 section 5 (1) of SI 83/20 and the Miscellaneous Offences Act."

The police have urged members of the public to continue taking heed of Government lockdown measures to enable security services to maintain law and order effectively.

— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) April 16, 2020

