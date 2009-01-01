'RBZ top secret document was leaked'

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to advise the public that the document titled "De-dollarisation Road Map" which has been circulating on social media was leaked by a senior Bank economist, Philton Makena, who had access to a document on the macro-economic policy measures to support the five-year de-dollarisation strategy which was being worked on by a team of economists in the Bank. The draft document should, therefore, be disregarded.

The draft document was being worked on by the team of economists on a computer allocated to a chief economist in the bank, Paul Gilmour Mukoki. The bank has since established that Mr Mukoki was not responsible for the leakage of the document.

Mr Makena's conduct amounted to breach of the oath of secrecy by which all Bank employees are bound. Accordingly, the Bank has suspended him, with immediate effect and has commenced disciplinary proceedings against him.

The Bank sincerely regrets the anxiety and inconvenience the leaked document may have caused

John P Mangudya

Reserve Bank Governor