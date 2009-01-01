Is Zimbabwe ready for a third force?

With so much else taking place around the world this could not have crossed the radar. Presently the country is on autopilot as most people are not aware of what their future would be like after this global pandemic #Covid19 coronavirus.

In this era with the virus choking food supplies to Africa, people are likely to become so agitated and will start looking for ways to wrestle themselves from hunger through food riots.

In Zimbabwe I forsee a new political wave and people are likely to precisely formulate a modus operandi in order to achieve their goals.

People have been hard pressed by a rhetoric political militant group and have resorted to finding ways to unshackle themselves from the york of bondage. A revolution does not march in a straight line but will wander until it reaches its goal.

After this devastating global pandemic, I forsee great changes coming to the whole global world and Zimbabwe is no exception.

I am no political pundit but l foresee a political party rising from both Zanu PF and MDC -Alliance. A runaway grouping slowly losing the patience of waiting to see what both political parties have promised in their election manifestos.

Many Zanu PF members are seeing the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa as not taking them anywhere. More people are becoming jobless and all the hope has vanished.

On the other hand, there are turbulences rocking the MDC -T and MDC-Alliance showing signs of breaking. It shows that all is not well within the opposition circles. MDC which was formed in 1999 has broken so many times due to in-house squabbles caused by jostling for power positions in the party.

I see a new wave of political power strategically positioning itself and sprouting into a very huge political party which will send very powerful radiation political messages and signal to the disgruntled , hopeless and progressive Zimbabweans both local and in the diaspora, churches, vendors, civil servants, people from various organisations and political backgrounds, uniting and working for the same cause.

It is going to be a wake up call for both political formations. Zimbabwe is a very rich country but its millions of people are still living in abject poverty because of lack of political will to solve the challenges bedevelling the country. Its either the leaders are now too old or they have enriched themselves and want to continue plundering and ripping the country's resources to satisfy their personal egos or their insatiable appetite for political power.

In a rich country full of resources , the dependency syndrome has been the order of the day, waiting for donations from other countries like China, America , Britain just to mention a few.

A vibrant and brand new political wave is possible in Zimbabwe. The ground looks healthy, fertile and ripe for a third force with a new way of strategic thinking, a radical new way of mobilising. A new way of calculating the actioning ideas. A piercing and stinging party that will give hope and usher in a new vibrant and strong Zimbabwe.

Contacts

Facebook - Leonard Koni

Twitter - @Leokoni

WhatsApp - +27616868508

Email - konileonard606@gmail