Britain to extend coronavirus lockdown for another 3 weeks

Britain will extend its coronavirus lockdown for "at least" another three weeks, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, as hundreds across the country continue to die daily from the outbreak."The government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks," said Raab - who is standing in for prime minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from the virus.
