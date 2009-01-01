Home | World | Africa | Britain to extend coronavirus lockdown for another 3 weeks
Is Zimbabwe ready for a third force?
Mwonzora's full statement on the MDC Supreme Court ruling

Britain to extend coronavirus lockdown for another 3 weeks



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Britain will extend its coronavirus lockdown for "at least" another three weeks, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, as hundreds across the country continue to die daily from the outbreak."The government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks," said Raab - who is standing in for prime minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from the virus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 148