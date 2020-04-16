Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders
- 2 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The VISET revealed this in its notice through its Facebook wall."The Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) in collaboration with the Citizens Manifesto on Thursday the 16th of April 2020, donated and distributed COVID-19 'Health Packs' to Informal Traders operating at Lusaka Fresh Produce Market in Machipisa Harare," reads the post.
"The 'Health Packs' that included hand sanitizers, gloves and faces masks were distributed to more than 400 selected Informal Traders and City of Harare COVID-19 Response Teams who are monitoring operations at the Market. A similar initiative will be conducted at Mbare Musika tomorrow Friday the 17th of April 2020."
The initiatives are part and parcel of VISET's COVID-19 Comprehensive Informal Sector Response Plan which was launched on the 31st of March 2020.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles