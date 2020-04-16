Home | World | Africa | Buyanga challenges court order

Businessman Frank Buyanga, who was given 24 hours by the High Court to return his five-year-old child he forcibly took from the mother at Waterfalls Shopping Centre recently, Friday said he was filing an appeal against the order.

On Thursday the High Court ordered Buyanga to return the child and failure to do so will result in his arrest for contempt of court.

In a press statement yesterday through his South Africa-based lawyer, William Wilcock, said his client has been lodging various complaints against corrupt individuals and various government departments who were interfering with the matter and that no one was being able to assist him on the case.

"On 16 April 2020 the High Court in Zimbabwe made a provisional order that our client, Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi, must return his son, to the child's mother, within twenty-four hours. We wish to make it public that Mr Sadiqi's legal team in Zimbabwe is filing an appeal against this order and we expect the court's decision to be successfully overturned.

"Mr Sadiqi has been a victim of corruption from various Governmental departments in Zimbabwe, which is evident from the fact that after Ms Chantelle Muteswa kidnapped his son from a police station on 11 March 2020, no authorities, police or court officials, were willing to assist Mr Sadiqi in locating his son or attempting to have him returned," he said.

Wilcock added, "Complaints were filed at numerous police stations against Ms Muteswa, yet nothing resulted from these complaints. In 2019 Mr Sadiqi was granted temporary custody of his son by the Children's Court after Ms Muteswa was unable to provide safe and suitable accommodation for the child, yet she was still able to disappear with Mr Sadiqi's son with no authorities assisting Mr Sadiqi in recovering his son."

He said on March 19, 2020, Buyanga was granted joint custody of his son, in the High Court which was being described a landmark judgment in Zimbabwe.

"Mr Sadiqi has already personally written to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the Judicial Services Commission in March and beginning of April 2020, to lodge complaints against certain police and court officials for their roles in refusing to assist in the return of his son after the kidnapping by Ms Muteswa.

Honourable Justice Manzunzu is one of the officials that Mr Sadiqi lodged a complaint against, and he is also the very judge who presided over the hearing in the High Court on 16 April 2020 and granted the order that Mr Sadiqi must return his son.

"We find the fact that the Honourable judge did not recuse himself from this matter to be peculiar and unethical, especially in light of the fact that there was already a complaint lodged against him by a party to the hearing. We are further surprised that this order was made whilst Mr Sadiqi is outside of the jurisdiction of the court, which puts into question the authority and effectiveness of the order.

It is highly irregular for a court to grant such an order where the Respondent is already outside of the court's jurisdiction. We trust that the appeal against this order will be upheld and that the complaints lodged by Mr Sadiqi against certain officials will be handled seriously," Wilcock said.

The child was at the centre of a recent landmark judgment on joint guardianship and custody, which granted fathers joint parental powers over children born out of wedlock.

The previous legal position granted full guardianship and custody to the mother.

But after the judgment, the child was forcibly taken away from her mother at a shopping centre by violent men with the boy's grandmother seriously injured.

The boy's mother, Chantelle Muteswa filed an application at the High Court seeking the return of the child.

The High Court handed down the judgment on Thursday which obliged Buyanga to hand over the child to Waterfalls Police Station, where Chantelle will pick him up.

He had 24 hours to comply once the order is served on him at 3 Uplands Close, Highlands, Harare, or on his legal practitioners, Mtombeni, Mukwesha & Partners, whichever occurs sooner.

During the lockdown, Buyanga can only communicate with the child for an hour through the phone.

The court also ordered the Registrar-General's Office to surrender the child's passport to the Registrar of High Court within 24 hours.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...