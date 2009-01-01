Home | World | Africa | Concerned Bosso coach speaks

FOR Highlanders coach Mark Harrison, this is probably the most difficult period in his life.

With the 2020 Premiership season failing to kick off last month following the suspension of all sporting activities and current nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, Harrison is holed up in the country concerned about his family in Europe.

While some of the coaches are seized with monitoring their players after giving out individual training programmes, it is a different situation with Harrison who admits to be a concerned man.

The Englishman is rather spending much of his time monitoring the situation in the United Kingdom, his home country and one of the most affected countries in the world.

His mother and daughter are in the UK while his brother is in Norway.

Harrison's son and former Harare City goalkeeper Ryan is in South Africa, a country that has recorded more cases in Africa.

And speaking to H-Metro yesterday, the Highlanders coach said his situation is not easy.

"…it's not easy, with our family in lockdown in various countries around the world, it's a little concerning," Harrison said.

"Well my mother is in the UK, my brother is in Norway, my daughter in UK and my son in South Africa. So you see, widely spread but all ok."

The nomadic coach replaced Dutchman Pieter de Jongh, who left for champions FC Platinum following the expiry of his four-month contract at the end of last year.

Harrison penned a two-year deal with the Bulawayo giants at the beginning of the year, having been in England since leaving Harare City last year.

