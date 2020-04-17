'Alcohol remains banned' Ramaphosa says
Ramaphosa announced on Friday that the members of the Forum to seek economic relief through programs offered by the government.
[embedded content]Earlier this week the Forum threatened to institute legal proceedings if Ramaphosa does not lift the ban. Lawyers representing Ramaphosa told the Forum that, "In the absence of a lockdown, the worst effects of the spread of COVID-19 are likely to be felt in those very sectors of society that you claim to represent – those who live in the poorest conditions..the most vulnerable in society."
South Africans are also banned from selling and buying cigarettes during the lockdown.
Ramaphosa's lawyers to Gauteng shebeen owners:— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) April 17, 2020
"In the absence of a lockdown, the worst effects of the spread of Covid-19 are likely to be felt in those very sectors of society that you claim to represent – those who live in the poorest conditions..the most vulnerable in society" pic.twitter.com/lD186tupoj
