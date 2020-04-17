Home | World | Africa | 'Alcohol remains banned' Ramaphosa says
Concerned Bosso coach speaks
Motorist shot at Bulawayo traffic lights during attempted robbery

'Alcohol remains banned' Ramaphosa says



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected calls by the Gauteng Liquor Forum to lift the alcohol ban.

Ramaphosa announced on Friday that the members of the Forum to seek economic relief through programs offered by the government.

[embedded content]

Earlier this week the Forum threatened to institute legal proceedings if Ramaphosa does not lift the ban. Lawyers representing Ramaphosa told the Forum that, "In the absence of a lockdown, the worst effects of the spread of COVID-19 are likely to be felt in those very sectors of society that you claim to represent – those who live in the poorest conditions..the most vulnerable in society."

South Africans are also banned from selling and buying cigarettes during the lockdown.

Ramaphosa's lawyers to Gauteng shebeen owners:
"In the absence of a lockdown, the worst effects of the spread of Covid-19 are likely to be felt in those very sectors of society that you claim to represent – those who live in the poorest conditions..the most vulnerable in society" pic.twitter.com/lD186tupoj

— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) April 17, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 161