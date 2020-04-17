Home | World | Africa | 'Alcohol remains banned' Ramaphosa says

South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected calls by the Gauteng Liquor Forum to lift the alcohol ban.

Ramaphosa announced on Friday that the members of the Forum to seek economic relief through programs offered by the government.

[embedded content]

Earlier this week the Forum threatened to institute legal proceedings if Ramaphosa does not lift the ban. Lawyers representing Ramaphosa told the Forum that, "In the absence of a lockdown, the worst effects of the spread of COVID-19 are likely to be felt in those very sectors of society that you claim to represent – those who live in the poorest conditions..the most vulnerable in society."

South Africans are also banned from selling and buying cigarettes during the lockdown.



Ramaphosa's lawyers to Gauteng shebeen owners:

"In the absence of a lockdown, the worst effects of the spread of Covid-19 are likely to be felt in those very sectors of society that you claim to represent – those who live in the poorest conditions..the most vulnerable in society" pic.twitter.com/lD186tupoj — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) April 17, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...